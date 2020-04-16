Second PSU vice presidential candidate discusses collaboration during open forum

Anne Herzog, the second potential candidate for Plattsburgh State’s next provost and vice president of academic affairs, shared her thoughts on academic leadership with more than 100 faculty members, students and staff during an open Zoom conference yesterday morning.

The open forum was one of many virtual conferences scheduled for Herzog yesterday and today. Herzog met with all PSU administrators and the campus community, and three candidates for the position of VPAA are scheduled to be interviewed this week through Zoom, while remote learning and social distancing protocols ordered by New York State during the coronavirus pandemic.

In her opening statement, when attending national conferences hosted by organizations like the Association of American Colleges and Universities each year, Herzog said she focuses on diversity and inclusion panels.

“I think the work is so important, and I wanted to learn more about cutting-edge and better practices that we could bring back to Springfield College,” Herzog said.

When asked about how Herzog would work with other vice presidents at PSU to “advance academic affairs perspectives and needs,” Herzog said she enjoys working in a collaborative environment with all administrators.

“I can tell you that I think I’m known here at Springfield College as a team player, as somebody who works across divisions,” Herzog said.

Herzog received her Ph.D. in English at Rutgers University in Brunswick, New Jersey, in 1993, according to her curriculum vitae. From 1994 to 2011, Herzog held many administrative positions at West Chester University of Pennsylvania, such as writing center director, assistant director for the office of services for students with disabilities and English department chair. She currently serves as dean and professor of English in the School of Arts and Sciences at Springfield College in Massachusetts.

Herzog also said that although the concept of professional staff and faculty in SUNY included in the United University Professions bargaining agreement would be new to her, more collaboration to hear faculty opinions is key.

“As the leader of academic affairs, I would have an investment into the success of all areas within the institution,” Herzog said. “I would want to figure out some kind of mechanism for input from professional staff.”

The forum was available to all faculty, students and staff yesterday morning, and the Zoom link was shared on the college’s vice presidential search webpage. An additional feedback form on Herzog is also available and will close at 11 a.m. tomorrow. The third and final VPAA candidate open forum will be held tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.

Herzog said, while asking questions to the search committee about what they love about Plattsburgh, she was happy to see there was still pride in PSU despite tough times.

“It was really fantastic for me to see faces light up, and people were immediate in talking about what they love about the institution,” Herzog said. “That’s the kind of institution I work at now. I would hope that if I was a good match for Plattsburgh that I was coming to a place where you love what you do and you love the students you work with, and I’ve had that sense already.”

Email Emma Vallelunga at cp@cardinalpointsonline.com