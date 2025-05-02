Young politicians should have more push

By Kolin Kriner

With the average age of people in congress, according to Pew Research center, at 57.5 years old and the presidential candidates for the 2024 election both being well above retirement age before Kamala Harris’ name was put on the ballot, decisions are often to the benefit of those within this age group, while ignoring those growing into society.

The reality of it is, young people are working towards being leaders, they just rarely are allowed into the highest government seats.

Leaders like Maxwell Frost, the first Gen Z member of Congress, or Sarahan Shrestha, a progressive state representative in New York state, aren’t waiting to take their turn in decision making.

They’re already organizing, legislating and showing up for many of the issues older generations won’t touch, such as climate change, gun control, student debt, LGBTQ+ rights and tech regulation.

They are closer to the communities most impacted by challenges set by the current political environment, yet lack the institutional support to drive policy within a system curated to older, wealthier lawmakers.

Part of this problem lies within the assumption that wisdom comes with age. However, in today’s world, younger generations are often more connected and open to change.

According to “The New Generations: Why and how they embrace Inclusivity, Equality, and Diversity” from Opal Group, “As societal norms evolve, the younger generations are often the driving force behind these changes.”

Many older politicians are decades removed from student loans, renter anxiety and the current job market. Young politicians aren’t just representing these issues — they’re also living through them.

We’ve reached a point where political ageism runs in reverse — younger politicians are treated as impulsive and inexperienced, while career politicians are coasting on the grounds of name or political party loyalty.

Since the presidency of George Washington back in 1732, the average age of a president was 54.8 years old, with none exceeding the age of 70.

That is, until the 2016 election, where since the average has shifted to 75 years old, with Donald Trump being 70 in his first term, Joe Biden being 78 when elected and Trump also being 78 for his second term. They are both older than the third oldest president, who was William Henry Harrison nearly 140 years ago.

America has shifted towards electing elderly, much thanks to the loyalty within the primary two political parties.

According to Brittney Price at The Conversation, this is such an issue that younger voters have created a term for this: “Government by the elderly.”

These elected officials aren’t doing any favors in terms of social rights and the economy, issues that will greatly affect younger generations.

In terms of the economy, according to The Heritage Foundation, “In short, young voters are experiencing a complexity of economic stress. This includes a dramatic rise in the cost of rent and mortgages that has led many to move back in with their parents; a drastic increase in the cost of higher education that has saddled them with college debt; and limited job opportunities, even for those with college degrees.”

The effects of the economy affected many aspects of younger generations’ lives, from affording housing to even getting an education. These issues are caused by older generations in office neglecting the needs of those who will be running the country before long.

Young politicians aren’t just the future of politics — they are the present. They deserve more than a seat at the table. They deserve the microphone, the gavel and the power to lead.

They are prepared to make the decision we as a society need for those growing into it, we just need to work together to allow them to have the power to make these decisions.

One approach could be age limits for politicians. This would ensure that people elected could hold a happy medium between the youth and the elderly. This would help ensure that we are crafting a country we have room to grow in rather than suffer in stagnation as a result of current happenings.