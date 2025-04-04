Yikes, new Kanye song with North and Diddy

By Kolin Kriner

Kanye is off his rocker once again, releasing a song not only featuring Sean “Diddy” Combs, but also his 11 year daughter.

So let me get this straight: Diddy, the man who’s all over the media due to claims against him surrounding abuse, sexual assault, sex traffacking and pedophilia is on a song with an 11 year old girl.

Yikes. Social awareness was thrown out the window for this one.

To the surprise of no one, Kim Kardashian was obviously mad, and has begun working to sue Kanye for the song.

This being the understandable approach to the situation is an understatement in regards to how insane this is.

I can’t even fathom what goes on in Kanye’s head where he thinks it’s alright to do a song with Diddy — let alone having his own daughter on it.

It’s important to note the fact that this is only weeks after Kanye arrived at the Grammys uninvited, posed up with his practically naked wife. He then posted this on Instagram.

I genuinely think something isn’t right with this man seeing as he is in self-caused controversy after controversy.

I almost forgot to mention him being a self-proclaimed Nazi on X.

Additionally, he somehow still has a platform despite time and time again doing the most grotesque things.

I really hope this lawsuit between him and Kardashian follows through with a win in her favor. If not, that is a whole other topic to discuss.

I just feel bad for North West. Being so young and put into this position is just awful.

I hope Kanye gets his karma, as well as the help he clearly needs.