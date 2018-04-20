What songs are on your playlist?

Music is such an important aspect of everyone’s life— especially college students. Whether it’s partying to Cardi B or studying to smooth jazz, the tunes we listen to play a big part in our lives.

Since the days of burning CDs with illegally-downloaded music from Limewire, making playlists has always been the best way to organize songs. I’m a big fan of Spotify Premium, which allows me to listen to and download premade playlists or make my own. There’s a playlist for all my moods. Some of my favorites are “Songs to Sing in the Shower,” “Dad Rock,” “Day Drinking,” “Happy Tunes,” “Frat House Anthems,” “I Miss the Old Kanye,” and “Girl Power Anthems.”

Out of all my playlists, the best is my “Commute” playlist. “Commute” has a mix of songs from my other playlists, and I listen to it basically anytime I go anywhere. I love this mix because it encompasses the range of my music taste. Here’s some of my favorite songs from my “Commute” playlist.

“Africa” by Toto: Besides being one of my all-time favorite songs, this tune never fails to put me in a good mood. If I’m in public and this song comes on my queue, it’s a real struggle not to sing along.

“God’s Plan” by Drake: No matter how many times I listen to this song, it never gets old. It’s physically impossible not to rap along to the beat drop of this song.

“Seven Days” by Craig David: A solid throwback, this song is super catchy and takes me back to fourth grade when it came out.

“Praying” by Kesha: This song is so beautiful yet powerful and inspires me and anyone else who listens to it.

“Angels” by Chance the Rapper: I absolutely love Chance the Rapper with a burning passion, and I wish more of his work was on Spotify. This song is just so good and uplifting, and it makes me want to run around and dance.

“Cabin by the Sea” by the Dirty Heads: On cold winter days in Plattsburgh, it’s nice to be able to imagine I’m on a beach somewhere and not walking through the blistering cold with six layers on.

“American Girl” by Tom Petty: I have an almost shameful amount of Tom Petty on my phone. This classic always puts me in a good mood and makes me think of being outside in the warm weather with lots of friends.

“Wagon Wheel” by Old Crow Medicine Show: Although I’m not a country fan, this song is undeniably catchy and makes me want to sing along every time I hear it.

These songs and the other music I listen to can make me feel so many different emotions and makes my 9 a.m. walk to class that much better. Like so many others, the music on my playlist can enhance anything I do.

