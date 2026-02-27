Sunday, March 1, 2026
Weekend at Burghy’s

 

President Alexander Enyedi celebrating Burghy’s birthday.

 

Guard Jaden Wilson taking charge.

 

The seniors Jeremy Jolly, Reem Welch, Mari Johnson, Aidan McGuire, Khalil Screen, and Coach Mike Blaine posing at senior night.

 

Head Coach Ben Sarraf calling plays.

 

Khalil Screen looking to connect.

 

Assistant Coach Anthony Skiffington making a stern call.

 

23 Imani Walcott laying up a 2-pointer.

 

 

