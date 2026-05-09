SA approves next year’s budget 

By Sierra Babbie and Grant Terwilliger

The Student Association approved their 2026 to 2027 budget May 6, after the budget was turned down April 29 over disagreements on the arts block grant and travel funds.

Senate meeting April 29

The Student Association currently expects approximately $775,000 in funding for the next two semesters, based on how many students are estimated to pay the SA fee and their current revenue. The annual budget drafted by the Finance Board determines what amount of this funding will be allocated to clubs, SA activities and other campus amenities such as the shuttle.

The arts block grant has historically been given to the arts departments to fund on-campus events sponsored by the music, art and theatre departments. In recent years, the amount of funding the arts department has received has been reduced, and the amount proposed in next year’s budget is $40,000, a 25% reduction from last year.

However, the primary issue that senators addressed regarding the grant was that other departments on campus do not receive a comparable amount of SA funding.

“Maybe if this budget had come across our desks a few weeks ago, we could do something about it, could have a more in-depth conversation, but I don’t think it’s fair to cut the arts because it’s so late,” Senator Ava Lavine said. “They’re relying on this to put on shows in the fall and the spring.”

Jade Rosario Peralta, a double major in accounting and business, said that the SA funding currently reserved for the arts grant should be distributed across departments, such as the School of Business and Economics future trips to New York City and Boston.

“It’s really hard for us to pay out of cost to go on these trips,” Peralta said. “You know, it really does benefit us as a whole. We go on these trips to network with alumni that have many other connections that land us jobs.”

Finance board meeting May 4

The two options that the finance board presented were to fund travel grants through College Auxiliary Services or to fund travel grants through the finance board. The board decided to fund travel grants through the finance board and the decision was then passed on to the senate to vote May 6.

Funding the travel grants through the finance board will allow $5,000 to be put into secondary additional allocations. Requests of over $300 for travel will have to be approved by the senate. Clubs and organizations will still be able to get $2000 from CAS and about $3000 from the SA for travel. Travel grant funding is available to all organizations and clubs.

Senate meeting May 6

After a week of deliberating over the arts and travel grant the SA decided to keep the arts grant at $40,000 and to move the travel grant to secondary additional allocations. The SA approved the 2026 to 2027 budget unanimously.

“We all worked tirelessly for the past week coming to a compromise and today we passed a budget that allows for funding for student travel without taking away from the arts,” Senator Sami Goodman said. “Art is for community and passion and love and heartache. Art is for all of us here at SUNY Plattsburgh, and if that’s not worth 5% of our budget I don’t know what is.”

Members of the student arts community voiced their concerns regarding the lack of funding for the arts department, leading to several senators expressing the importance of student voice.

“I appreciate everyone who spoke in the gallery today and as a senator next year your words will not be forgotten or ignored,” Lavine said.

The SA passed Executive By-law #4 to reorganize the Legislative Review Board. The goal of the bylaw is to create a Legislative index that includes all legislation that is in effect to increase the efficiency of the SA. The Legislative Review Board will include Vice President Andre, two senators and one speaker of the senate.

Advisor Tyler Hargraves will be moving on from SUNY Plattsburgh, after four years working as the Student Association Liaison.

“That’s what life is all about, taking chances. I never thought I’d be working for the college that I went to college at,” Hargraves said. “It’s been a pleasure working with all of you this year. It’s been a pleasure working for the Senate.”





