Minor Adjustments sends off Ngozi Permaul during last performance of spring

By Grant Hochmuth

SUNY Plattsburgh’s acappella group Minor Adjustments held its final concert of the semester on April 30, as the student group showcased months of preparation.

According to Minor Adjustments member Abigail McCauley, the student-run group dedicates significant time to preparation.

“We meet twice a week for two hours, so every day we were rehearsing, trying to make sure we had our songs memorized and perfected,” McCauley said.

Performing without instrumental backing was challenging for McCauley. She said staying composed on stage was one of the most difficult aspects of the night.

One of the evening’s sections featured Madelynne Solan, who performed a duet rendition of “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron. Solan and her duet partner selected the song after careful consideration.

“We kept going through songs and singing them together, and we got it to that one,” Solan said. “The harmonies are just so gorgeous for tonight.”

The performance also carried added significance to the group as music director Ngozi Permaul is graduating. McCauley said his absence will leave a noticeable gap in the group.

“He’s our music director, so he really made our music just one,” McCauley said. “We’re going to miss him.”

Solan also spoke on Permaul graduating.

“He’s so talented and so charismatic. He’s a big part of the group, and we’re really going to feel it next year,” Solan said.

Despite the upcoming transition, McCauley emphasized that Minor Adjustments continues to welcome new performers of all experience levels.

“They should definitely join if they love singing, even if they’re not comfortable singing by themselves,” McCauley said.

For many performers, the event stood out because of the connection they all shared on stage.

“My favorite part was seeing the audience love it,” McCauley said. “And just having fun with my group on stage.”





