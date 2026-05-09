ArchiveMultimediaPhotos Plattsburgh state rugby lights up TnT Tournament May 9, 2026 Quinn Jolicoeur passing the ball to their teammate. By Anya Kern Alejandro Sosa evading Hunter McCarthy. Tristan Eversley-Hernandez avoiding a tackle. The Plattsburgh state men’s and women’s rugby clubs face off against teams from around New York state in the 28 annual TnT Rugby Tournament. Paul Smith’s, Potsdam, Hamilton College and Clarkson competed against the current men’s and women’s teams. All of the proceeds go towards the Anthony Santandrea Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of two Plattsburgh state students and ruggers, Anthony Santandrea and Trevor Green. Quinn Taegen en route to the try zone to score. Gracie LaLone trying to break free of a tackle. Anya Kern">By Anya Kern FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Leave a ReplyCancel reply - Advertisment - Latest SA approves next year’s budget May 9, 2026 Three student speakers reflect on college May 9, 2026 SUNY Plattsburgh presents a melodic Choralfest May 9, 2026 Minor Adjustments sends off Ngozi Permaul during last performance of spring May 9, 2026 Load more