Tuesday, May 12, 2026
ArchiveMultimediaPhotos

Plattsburgh state rugby lights up TnT Tournament

Quinn Jolicoeur passing the ball to their teammate.

 

By Anya Kern

 

Alejandro Sosa evading Hunter McCarthy.

 

Tristan Eversley-Hernandez avoiding a tackle.

 

The Plattsburgh state men’s and women’s rugby clubs face off against teams from around New York state in the 28 annual TnT Rugby Tournament. Paul Smith’s, Potsdam, Hamilton College and Clarkson competed against the current men’s and women’s teams. All of the proceeds go towards the Anthony Santandrea Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of two Plattsburgh state students and ruggers, Anthony Santandrea and Trevor Green.

 

Quinn Taegen en route to the try zone to score.

 

Gracie LaLone trying to break free of a tackle.

 

">
By

Leave a Reply

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest

Load more

Follow us on social media

Copyright © 2023 Cardinal Points