ArchiveMultimediaPhotos SUNY Plattsburgh presents a melodic Choralfest May 9, 2026 Professor Dexter Criss pulling in the audience. By Kimora DeCoteau Permaul receives a graduation gift. Ngozi Permaul serenades the audience with a solo. Aren Nessler performing a solo with Minor Adjustments. Ruby Volzer singing a solo. Kimora DeCoteau">By Kimora DeCoteau FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Leave a ReplyCancel reply - Advertisment - Latest SA approves next year’s budget May 9, 2026 Three student speakers reflect on college May 9, 2026 Plattsburgh state rugby lights up TnT Tournament May 9, 2026 Minor Adjustments sends off Ngozi Permaul during last performance of spring May 9, 2026 Load more