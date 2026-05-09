Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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SUNY Plattsburgh presents a melodic Choralfest

Professor Dexter Criss pulling in the audience.

 

By Kimora DeCoteau

 

Permaul receives a graduation gift.

 

Ngozi Permaul serenades the audience with a solo.

 

Aren Nessler performing a solo with Minor Adjustments.

 

Ruby Volzer singing a solo.

 

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