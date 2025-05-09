Web editor shares impact of exploring new things

By Ankita Mane

Hi, I’m Ankita. I’m a senior majoring in computer science, and I’ll be graduating next semester. As I get closer to the end of my time at SUNY Plattsburgh, I’ve been thinking a lot about all the people, experiences and memories that made my college life so special. One of the most surprising and exciting parts of my journey was joining Cardinal Points.

Even though I only worked at Cardinal Points for one semester, it was a really meaningful experience. I got to see what goes into making a newspaper from writing and editing to layout and deadlines. It was a fast-paced and sometimes stressful environment, but it taught me so much. I learned how to communicate better, work under pressure, and be part of a team. I also met so many kind and talented people who welcomed me, supported me, and made the newsroom feel like a fun and creative space.

Coming from a computer science background, journalism was totally new to me, but I’m really glad I stepped into this different world. It helped me grow and showed me new ways to tell stories and connect with others.

As I look back on my three years at Plattsburgh I feel thankful. There were challenges along the way, but I learned how to face them. I had moments of stress and self-doubt, but I also had many moments of joy, excitement and success. I made great friends, had fun at campus events, worked on projects I was proud of and had professors who guided me and believed in me.

Plattsburgh truly became my second home. I’ll miss walking around campus, studying late in the library, hanging out with friends and even the cold winters. Most of all, I’ll miss the sense of community here.

Thank you to everyone who made this journey so special and thank you to Cardinal Points for giving me a chance to explore something new.