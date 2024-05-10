To the class of ‘28

Opinion Editor Nadia Paschal asked students around campus what advice they wanted to share with the class of 2028.

Lucy Allen: senior T-V video production major

“When it comes to academics and your passions and stuff, just follow them. Don’t be caught up with ‘okay well, what are others going to think of me.’” Just go for whatever you want and don’t feel bad about it. You will always find a way to incorporate all of your interests into whatever you do in the future.”

Sagan Martin: junior history major

“The most important thing is to try and meet people. Get out. Talk to people from your classes and get to know the college community and involve yourself as much as you can.”

Harrison Swales: senior T-V video production major

“Have fun with it. Try to have fun with the work. Don’t get too much in your head like ‘oh I gotta do it right. It’s got to be exactly what I need it to be.’ Not like get it done, but have fun with what you’re doing, with whatever program.”

Joshua Simmons: senior anthropology major

“Take time for yourself. I know it’s really easy to get caught up in all of the busyness of getting to a new college, but save time for yourself so you can become adjusted and not go crazy.”