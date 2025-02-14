Sunday, February 16, 2025
This week in photos: Women trounce Bears, Men lose at home

Forward Molly Riggi jockeys for positioning against a Potsdam Bear in the neutral zone.

Photos by Emma Deo and Hiram Cowhey

 

Forward Emily Kasprzak (22) and defender Mattie Norton (12) race three Bears for the puck. Emma Deo and Hiram Cowhey

 

Forward Kate Conlon shoots on the Potsdam Bears’ goal at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena on Feb. 7. Emma Deo and Hiram Cowhey

 

Forward Brody Spencer-Ha makes a pass to a teammate on Feb. 1. Emma Deo and Hiram Cowhey

 

Goaltender Jacob Hearne squirts water on his forehead. Emma Deo and Hiram Cowhey

 

