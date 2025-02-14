ArchiveMultimediaPhotos This week in photos: Women trounce Bears, Men lose at home February 14, 2025 Forward Molly Riggi jockeys for positioning against a Potsdam Bear in the neutral zone. Photos by Emma Deo and Hiram Cowhey Forward Molly Riggi jockeys for positioning against a Potsdam Bear in the neutral zone. Emma Deo and Hiram Cowhey Forward Emily Kasprzak (22) and defender Mattie Norton (12) race three Bears for the puck. Emma Deo and Hiram Cowhey Forward Kate Conlon shoots on the Potsdam Bears’ goal at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena on Feb. 7. Emma Deo and Hiram Cowhey Forward Brody Spencer-Ha makes a pass to a teammate on Feb. 1. Emma Deo and Hiram Cowhey Goaltender Jacob Hearne squirts water on his forehead. Emma Deo and Hiram Cowhey Emma Deo, Hiram Cowhey">By Emma Deo, Hiram Cowhey FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Leave a ReplyCancel reply - Advertisment - Latest Cardinal Clips: Issue 1 February 14, 2025 Plattsburgh mourns loss of coach Geoff Spear February 14, 2025 House Republicans mull scholarship taxes; changes to student loan programs February 14, 2025 Grammy ‘snubs’ Swift, about time February 14, 2025 Load more