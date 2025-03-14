Friday, March 14, 2025
This week in photos: Queens slay Krinovitz down

Mhisty Knights serves face.

Photos by Jayne Smith and Hiram Cowhey

 

Violet Knights whips her hair while dancing to “Paparazzi” by Lady Gaga. Jayne Smith and Hiram Cowhey

 

All three queens performed together during the final number. The drag show was held by Quake Production on March 6 in Krinovitz Recital Hall in Hawkins Hall. Jayne Smith and Hiram Cowhey

 

Mhisty Knights werks the stage, dancing to “So What” by Pink. Jayne Smith and Hiram Cowhey

 

Shenita Lyfe looks sassily over her shoulder. Jayne Smith and Hiram Cowhey

 

