ArchiveMultimediaPhotos This week in photos: Queens slay Krinovitz down March 14, 2025 Mhisty Knights serves face. Photos by Jayne Smith and Hiram Cowhey Violet Knights whips her hair while dancing to “Paparazzi” by Lady Gaga. Jayne Smith and Hiram Cowhey All three queens performed together during the final number. The drag show was held by Quake Production on March 6 in Krinovitz Recital Hall in Hawkins Hall. Jayne Smith and Hiram Cowhey Mhisty Knights werks the stage, dancing to “So What” by Pink. Jayne Smith and Hiram Cowhey Shenita Lyfe looks sassily over her shoulder. Jayne Smith and Hiram Cowhey Hiram Cowhey, Jayne Smith">By Hiram Cowhey, Jayne Smith FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Leave a ReplyCancel reply - Advertisment - Latest In the Stars March 14, 2025 Sexism shadows success of female artists at BRIT awards March 14, 2025 Student reflects on woke culture in campus March 14, 2025 Cardinal Cupboard offers Ramadan kits March 14, 2025 Load more