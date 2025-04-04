ArchiveMultimediaPhotos This week in photos: Cardinals at the Career Fair April 4, 2025 Employees of St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment and Recovery Center discuss their organization with an attendee at the Career Fair. The Career Fair was held in the Warren Ballrooms in the Angell College Center on March 27. Photos by Jayne Smith A student speaks to representatives from ABC News Channel 10. Jayne Smith Students peruse the tables at the Career Fair. The event gave attendees the opportunity to network with 75 employers from various fields. Jayne Smith A Vermont State Police officer pitches the force to students. Jayne Smith Firefighters from Plattsburgh Fire Department in conversation with a student. Jayne Smith Jayne Smith">By Jayne Smith FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Leave a ReplyCancel reply - Advertisment - Latest Plattsburgh levels-up heading into playoffs April 4, 2025 Record breakers lead Cards to success April 4, 2025 Plattsburgh piles 14 goals on Pilgrims April 4, 2025 Ask An Athlete: Lillian Gilroy, Women’s Lax April 4, 2025 Load more