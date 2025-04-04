Friday, April 4, 2025
This week in photos: Cardinals at the Career Fair

Employees of St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment and Recovery Center discuss their organization with an attendee at the Career Fair. The Career Fair was held in the Warren Ballrooms in the Angell College Center on March 27.

Photos by Jayne Smith

 

A student speaks to representatives from ABC News Channel 10. Jayne Smith

 

Students peruse the tables at the Career Fair. The event gave attendees the opportunity to network with 75 employers from various fields. Jayne Smith

 

A Vermont State Police officer pitches the force to students. Jayne Smith

 

Firefighters from Plattsburgh Fire Department in conversation with a student. Jayne Smith

 

