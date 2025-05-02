The unknown of post-graduation causes stress for senior students

By Kaliyah Green

Graduating from college marks a significant transition, often filled with excitement, relief and a sense of accomplishment.

Yet, the journey to graduation can be filled with a multitude of stresses that significantly impact a student during senior year. Understanding these pressures and their effects can help students navigate through this pivotal time.

The transition from the structured environment of college to the uncertain terrain of the professional world can significantly impact a senior’s mindset. Understanding these stresses and their effects can help students navigate this pivotal year effectively.

“I feel really stressed out, but I also feel as if it is challenging me to be a better worker when it comes to working under stress,” said Kalie Fowler, a senior student in the education major.

For four years, students move through a structured environment with clear expectations: attend classes, complete assignments, and pass exams. All at once, the blueprint ends and the question of “What’s next?” looms large.

One of the most significant sources of stress for college senior students is the pressure to make a career decision. With graduation approaching, students often feel the need to secure employment or decide on further education paths.

This pressure can be overwhelming as it involves choosing a career that aligns with their passions, skills and financial goals. The fear of making the wrong choice can lead to self-doubt and anxiety.

Financial pressures also weigh heavily on seniors’ minds. The realities of student loan debt, rent and general living expenses can shift the focus away from academics and maintaining a social life.

Many students take on extra part-time jobs or internships in their final year, adding another layer of responsibility to an already demanding workload and schedule. The stress of needing to be financially independent immediately after graduation can steal the joy from traditional senior year milestones like homecoming, senior trips or simple weekends spent with friends.

All of these stresses affect students’ mindsets in profound ways. Motivation can fluctuate, with some seniors experiencing “senioritis,” where burnout and apathy set in.

Others may experience heightened perfectionism, driven by a fear that every assignment, internship and networking event must be flawless to secure their future. Mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression often spike during this year, sometimes unnoticed because everyone assumes seniors are simply living their best life.

However, it’s important to recognize that these feelings are valid and common. Colleges can better support students by offering more career counseling, financial literacy workshops and mental health resources specifically tailored to the senior experience.

Peer support groups and open conversations about post-graduation fears can also help normalize the stress and create a stronger sense of solidarity among students.

Senior year is indeed a time of celebration — but it’s also a time of profound change. By acknowledging and addressing the real stresses that come with graduation, students can better navigate their final year with confidence, strength and a greater sense of readiness for whatever comes next.