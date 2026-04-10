Saturday, April 11, 2026
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SUNY Plattsburgh spreads awareness for sexual assault

Burghy showing his support by rocking teal Friday April 3. By Hiram Cowhey 

 

By Hiram Cowhey

 

One of the free provided shirts. By Hiram Cowhey

 

Senior Reg Sutphen painting a rock. By Hiram Cowhey

 

Cathrine Rowan,Skyler Smart and Abigail Jarret running the coloring booth. By Hiram Cowhey

 

Izzy Rose and Skyler Smart running a booth at Teal The Quad. By Gryphon Akridge-Phillips



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