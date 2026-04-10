ArchiveMultimediaPhotos SUNY Plattsburgh spreads awareness for sexual assault April 10, 2026 Burghy showing his support by rocking teal Friday April 3. By Hiram Cowhey By Hiram Cowhey One of the free provided shirts. By Hiram Cowhey Senior Reg Sutphen painting a rock. By Hiram Cowhey Cathrine Rowan,Skyler Smart and Abigail Jarret running the coloring booth. By Hiram Cowhey Izzy Rose and Skyler Smart running a booth at Teal The Quad. By Gryphon Akridge-Phillips Gryphon Akridge-Phillips, Hiram Cowhey">By Gryphon Akridge-Phillips, Hiram Cowhey FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Leave a ReplyCancel reply - Advertisment - Latest Cardinals Softball Conquer Morrisville in home opener April 10, 2026 Steven Vazquez’s storyboard Sketches April 10, 2026 Junior review highlights student progress April 10, 2026 In the Stars April 10, 2026 Load more