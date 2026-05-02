ArchiveMultimediaPhotos SUNY Plattsburgh cleans up the Saranac River Trail for Earth Day May 2, 2026 Haylee Minor, Samantha Ryan, Natalie Sabino and Simon Melgarejo posing with their garbage bags mid clean up April 24. Hiram Cowhey/Cardinal Points Ryan and Minor collecting trash in the woods. Hiram Cowhey/Cardinal Points Melgarejo climbing out of the woods after cleaning up litter. Kimora DeCoteau/Cardinal Points Sabino and Melgarejo stroll along the Saranac River. Hiram Cowhey/Cardinal Points Minor and Ryan picking up left behind garbage next to the Saranac River. Hiram Cowhey/Cardinal Points Hiram Cowhey">By Hiram Cowhey FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Leave a ReplyCancel reply - Advertisment - Latest “Apex,” unexpectedly good thriller May 2, 2026 SA makes Art Acquisition Board a club May 2, 2026 In the Stars May 2, 2026 Seminar showcase cultivates first-year creativity May 2, 2026 Load more