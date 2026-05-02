Sunday, May 3, 2026
ArchiveMultimediaPhotos

SUNY Plattsburgh cleans up the Saranac River Trail for Earth Day

Haylee Minor, Samantha Ryan, Natalie Sabino and Simon Melgarejo posing with their garbage bags mid clean up April 24. Hiram Cowhey/Cardinal Points

 

Ryan and Minor collecting trash in the woods. Hiram Cowhey/Cardinal Points

 

Melgarejo climbing out of the woods after cleaning up litter. Kimora DeCoteau/Cardinal Points

 

Sabino and Melgarejo stroll along the Saranac River. Hiram Cowhey/Cardinal Points

 

Minor and Ryan picking up left behind garbage next to the Saranac River. Hiram Cowhey/Cardinal Points

 

">
By

Leave a Reply

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest

Load more

Follow us on social media

Copyright © 2023 Cardinal Points