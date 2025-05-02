Students think campus too distant about recent international student deportation

By Christian Tufino

Across the country, the federal government has been targeting international students to revoke their student visas suddenly. SUNY Plattsburgh sent a notice that one of its international students was targeted and had their student visa revoked via email, April 11.

According to the email, the student’s visa was revoked April 10. The message also included resources for legal and personal counseling for international students from the Plattsburgh Global Education Office and the New York State Office for New Americans.

This was the only notice delivered to students by the school of the situation. Students on campus feel generally left in the dark by the lack of communication past the sole email.

Simone Domenick, junior at SUNY Plattsburgh, thinks the school hasn’t said enough regarding the international student.

“The only email I was made aware of was the school’s official statement on the matter, where they briefly talked about how they’ve communicated with other SUNYs,” Domenick said. “But for the person who lost their visa, I’ve heard nothing from the school.”

No press release or other post has been published on any official SUNY Plattsburgh social media. With many students getting their news from their phones and keeping tabs on the school through social media, the notice flew under the radar.

Domenick originally heard about the situation through word of mouth, and only realized an announcement was sent to his email after looking for it after the fact.

Kamren Harden, junior at SUNY Plattsburgh, thinks the school could be doing more to keep its students informed and aware.

“I read my email everyday, but I don’t think everybody on campus does, so I definitely think it should be a bigger thing on campus, instead of over email,” Harden said.

The message of the email was also not the strongest, Harden said. Enyedi wrote in the email that the school will “continue to monitor the situation,” but no action was stated for ensuring the safety of the student whose visa was revoked.

“Outside of teaching and educating students, the top priority of the school should be protecting the students 1000%,” Harden said.

Domenick shares the same sentiment that the school has an obligation to protect its students.

“When your parents drop you off here, you expect to be in good hands, and that’s essentially what the school is promising, especially if students are allowed to dorm on your campus,” Domenick said.

The national-scale deportation of international students had been in headlines since Mahmoud Khalil’s arrest March 8. With students locally being affected, students are on edge.

“I feel like this hits really close to home. I’ve heard about it happening to other students on other campuses, but I never thought it would happen on the same campus I live on,” Harden said. “I never believed it would happen so close to me.”