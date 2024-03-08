Students name inspiring SUNY Plattsburgh women

To celebrate International Women’s Day March 8, staff writer Brionne Thompson asked students about women on SUNY Plattsburgh’s campus who inspire them.

Jenica Charles named her professor in the counselor education program Portia Allie-Turco. Allie-Turco is also the director of the Ward Hall Counseling Clinic.

Charles said Allie-Turco is an experienced educator who is passionate about her work, open to sharing and is “really cool.”

Martin Breuk said Wanda Carroll, lecturer in the department of supply chain management and international business, is “a very open-minded and lovely woman.”

“She’s very smart and she’s a tough businesswoman,” Breuk said. “She knows what to do and what to say.”

A woman who inspires Lexie Livsey is associate professor of criminal justice Suyeon Park.

“She really wants to get to know you on personal levels, and she wants to help you understand the material,” Livsey said.

Professor of criminal justice Monica Ciobanu (left) inspires Madeleine Ward.

“She is very encouraging with her students and wants them to be comfortable and participate in her class,” Ward said.

Alyssia Grant said she appreciates associate professor of biological sciences Amy Ryan.

“She is very kind and makes the material easier to grasp,”

Grant said.

Amen Zergaw enjoys classes taught by assistant professor of biological sciences Megan Valentine. Valentine makes the material fun to learn, Zergaw said.