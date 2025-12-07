Student Association hosts final two meetings

By Grant Terwilliger

The Student Association approved several returning clubs for provisional status as well as approved a reorganization committee, an associate justice and a finance board member.

Dec. 3 Meeting

During the last meeting of the semester on Dec. 3, the Student Association unanimously approved an Ad Hoc or necessary committee for the restructuring of the Student Association Senate for the spring 2026 semester.

Education major and treasurer of the College Theater Association, Sami Goodman sought to be a part of the finance board to help mitigate future financial issues for clubs on campus in the future.

“I noticed some issues with my club’s budget, which, when I brought to Tyler, suggested that I might like being on the Finance Board,” Goodman said. “I enjoy numbers, and I also wanted to be part of the budget making process for next semester to ensure that discrepancies like the ones that were in my budget are not finished in nature.”

Sami Goodman was approved as a student finance board member in an almost unanimous vote, with one abstention.

This was Senator Zachary Wiss’s last meeting with the Student Association at SUNY Plattsburgh.

“I’d like to thank you all for the wishes on graduation. It was very nice to meet you all,” Wiss said. “It’s been a pleasure working with you guys and conducting club decisions. It’s been very fun. Thank you again.”

Nov. 19 Meeting

Kylie Santiago, a prospective associate justice, was unable to attend the meeting as a result of her work schedule, but standing Chief Justice Ciara Wade spoke on her behalf.

“She was highly recommended by Dr. Carmen, and I have class with her as well, so I was able to see firsthand how much she’s committed to understanding how our systems function and how to uphold them responsibly,” Wade said. “She’s motivated by her desire to increase strength on campus and that strong minded approach is what we need on the team.”

The Student Association Senate approved Santiago as an associate justice in an 11-1-1 vote.

Sophomore Anthony Horlitz represented the Creative Writing Club, Horlitz has been trying to get the club started since last year, but at the time club interest was gathered through word of mouth. The club existed unofficially on SUNY Plattsburgh’s campus in the past, but was dismantled after key board members left.

“There is not a lot of creative writing on campus that is not specifically class based, and that there are a vast amount of students who are either interested in creative writing or are in the creative writing major. And on top of it, there could be community between writers,” Horlitz said.

Horlitz said that the objective of the club is to create a space where students can get constructive feedback on their writing and grow as writers.

The Student Association Senate approved the Creative Writing Club for provisional status in a unanimous vote.

Jurmia Brown Garth represented the Organization of Women of Color as the vice- president and said that she feels that the club could help build an even stronger and safer community at SUNY Plattsburgh.

“We want the club to be a real balance between a safe space for women on campus and a place where people can educate themselves. So we want to do some meetings with cozy decor, maybe decorating mugs and sipping hot chocolate,” Garth said. “Then, talk about women in STEM and women in higher education. So we definitely want to have a good balance, and want to make it interesting.”

The organization existed on SUNY Plattsburgh’s campus in the past, but as the Organization of Women of Ethnicity. President Giovanni Samuel felt that the name was outdated and reached out to a former alumni to reinstate the club under a different name and learn about how to run the organization.

The organization currently has 10 members. Samuel said that they will most likely talk about some more difficult topics, this is one of the reasons that the organization has an absences article.

“I think there are definitely some heavy topics, like the higher rate of deaths and inequity, that’s definitely a sensitive topic, and I think a lot of the topics about race and gender could be sensitive and hurtful and maybe hard to talk about,” Samuel said.

The organization was approved by the Student Association Senate for provisional status in a unanimous vote.





