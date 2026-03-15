Starlight story time teaches North Country children

By Grant Hochmuth

Families gathered beneath the stars at the Northcountry Planetarium as children’s stories came to life during Starlight Story Time on March 1. The program projects children’s books across the planetarium’s dome, followed by hands-on activities designed to spark curiosity about space while promoting childhood literacy.

With support from a grant provided by the Phi Kappa Phi honor society, families were also able to take home their own copy of “Mae Among the Stars,” the book featured during the event. Student planetarium worker Mikayla Ormsby, who served as the reader, emphasized the importance of programs like Starlight Story Time for young audiences.

“I think it is just a healthy dose of wonder,” Ormsby said. “Talking about them experiencing space and natural phenomena, trying to create a more involved kid that wants to be a part of the natural world and see themselves in that bigger picture.”

The reading began with the children singing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” as the lights dimmed and the book’s projection illuminated the planetarium dome, creating an immersive experience for attendees.

After the story, families participated in arts and crafts activities related to the book. Northcountry Planetarium Director Lisa Beth Kissner said the program is designed to provide multiple takeaways for participants, especially younger kids.

“For the little ones, it’s about helping them feel safe and comfortable in the dark,” Kissner said. “We try to transition that into children’s literacy.”

The real reward for Kissner is inspiring young children to continue exploring the world and nurturing the curiosity that forms at such an early age.

“Just the raw enthusiasm. I think that part is really rewarding,” Kissner said. “And then I watch the college students just blossom with an open-ended ability.”

Starlight Story Time continues into April, offering families additional opportunities to experience the unique combination of storytelling, science and hands-on activities. Organizers encourage parents and children to attend upcoming sessions to see the stars come alive and take home their own books to continue the learning at home.

For future dates and times for readings, participants can check Cardinal Link or visit the Northcountry Planetarium’s website for more information. The program not only promotes literacy and science education, but also provides a space where young learners can develop creativity, confidence and a lifelong love of discovery.





