Junior review highlights student progress

By Grant Hochmuth

The annual junior art review filled the lobby of Myers Fine Arts Building, with rows of tables offering a different window into a student’s artistic journey from their time on campus on March 31.

The review functioned as both a reflection and a preview for art students, giving them the opportunity to showcase their own artistic development while gaining experience presenting their work in a professional setting.

Assistant Professor of Art History Michaela Rife was one of the professors tasked with giving critiques to the students.

“This is our annual junior review, which sounds scary to all the art majors, but it’s really an opportunity for them to show their progression,” Rife said. “The goal is for them to show the earliest drawings that they did back in an intro class up to what they’re working on now.”

For junior art major Tulip Logan, that progression was at the heart of her display. She included some of her earliest drawings alongside more recent pieces.

“I got a late start in art, so I’ve only been drawing in these classes for about two years,” Logan said. “Each drawing represents my progression.”

Logan said they take pride in their charcoal work, where they focus on correct line placement and detail. That attention to detail connects back to how they first discovered art as a form of expression and communication.

“Art has been a way for me to express myself without speaking much. When I was younger, I didn’t speak a lot, so drawing was a way for me to express myself,” Logan said.

While practicing professionalism is one benefit of the exhibit, direct feedback from faculty and visitors is also important. Logan said that the critique is one of the most valuable aspects of the experience.

“The biggest way, as a person, to grow is through advice,” Logan said, adding that professional feedback helps them refine both technique and concept.

Senior art major Kate Lapoint presented work ranging from introductory drawing courses to advanced classes in painting, ceramics and even sculpture. Much of her work centers around the themes of flora and fauna.

“It’s really cool to see the evolution of work between not only my own work, but everybody else’s,” Lapoint said. “We’re all super close in the art department, so being able to see everybody’s work throughout the years is really cool.”

Lapoint said one of her biggest areas of growth has been developing color and contrast skills.

For Ella Smith, a junior with a drawing concentration, the review is less about progress and more about exploring new and fresh ideas. Their work focuses on themes of absurdity and questions surrounding the nature of art itself.

“I like posing questions that don’t necessarily have answers. I like when people look at my work and it doesn’t immediately have clear interpretations,” Smith said.

Smith said the review created an environment where artists can engage directly with an audience, allowing for new perspectives on their work.

“A setting like this where you are encouraged to present your work to other people is really introspective,” Smith said. “Getting feedback is really valuable, especially at the level we are at.”

While the junior review is a zero credit requirement, faculty say it plays an important role in preparing students for professional opportunities beyond the classroom.

“I hope to take everyone’s advice to heart and see how I can improve,” Logan said.





