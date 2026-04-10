Saturday, April 11, 2026
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Cardinals Softball Conquer Morrisville in home opener

Morgan Ormerod winding up a pitch.

 

By Anya Kern

 

Maya Weinerman taking a practice swing.

 

Jaylyn Linderman ready to steal third base.

 

Ormerod preparing for the pitch.

 

Head Coach Jessica Miller calls plays.

 

Gwen Noll striding back to first base.

 

Emma Deo catching a strike from Ormerod.



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