ArchiveMultimediaPhotos Cardinals Softball Conquer Morrisville in home opener April 10, 2026 Morgan Ormerod winding up a pitch. By Anya Kern Maya Weinerman taking a practice swing. Jaylyn Linderman ready to steal third base. Ormerod preparing for the pitch. Head Coach Jessica Miller calls plays. Gwen Noll striding back to first base. Emma Deo catching a strike from Ormerod. Anya Kern">By Anya Kern FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Leave a ReplyCancel reply - Advertisment - Latest SUNY Plattsburgh spreads awareness for sexual assault April 10, 2026 Steven Vazquez’s storyboard Sketches April 10, 2026 Junior review highlights student progress April 10, 2026 In the Stars April 10, 2026 Load more