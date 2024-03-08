Sisterhood, support and strength in Delta Phi Epsilon

By Cinara Marquis

Comparisons are commonplace in this world of unrealistic expectations about body types. Many experience poor self-image and body dissatisfaction because of it, but some may face eating disorders.

Finding a community is a huge resource for these individuals.

Delta Phi Epsilon is a sorority that provides a community based on service and growth for students at SUNY Plattsburgh. The sisterhood values philanthropy and volunteerism and aims to empower women in their education. It held various events commemorating Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, or ANAD, Week, which was held during the last week of February.

ANAD is a free peer support community that helps individuals who are struggling with an eating disorder.

Anorexia nervosa and associated disorders are eating disorders that affect people of all genders, ages, ethnicities, sexual orientations, and weights.

According to ANAD’s website, an estimated 9% of the U.S. population, or 28.8 million people, will have an eating disorder within their lifetime.

“It’s so important to spread eating disorder awareness, not only during ANAD week but every day,” explained Dphie president Kaitlyn Burns.

“There are so many people who suffer from eating disorders, and it’s crucial to acknowledge them and support them.” She said.

The sorority spread awareness and support throughout the week through afternoon tabling in the Angell College Center and educational events around campus.

To open ANAD Week, Dphie hosted “I Am Better than Barbie Because” Monday, Feb 26, which called for people to write positive post-it notes celebrating their inner beauty. The messages were posted on a poster and showcased.

“We wrote reasons why we don’t need to look up to Barbie, like why we are just great in our own ways.” Community Service and Philanthropy Chair and Vice President of Programming Saveria Somma said at the activity.

The sisterhood hosted “Trash Your Insecurities,” Tuesday, February 27. Students were invited to write out their insecurities on a note card and throw them in the trash.

“You are literally trashing your insecurities. You’ve wrote it all out on a piece of paper and crumpled it in a trash can — that makes you feel good.” Somma said.

It also hosted “Treat Yourself to a Sweet Treat.”

“We gave out sweet treats, so it’s not always about dieting.” Godfrey said.

On Wednesday, February 28, the sorority wore purple for ANAD awareness.

The affair was a collaboration between Dphie and Chartwells, where dessert snacks were handed out to students on Friday, March 1.

“You should be able to indulge in a sweet treat whenever you want; who cares what I’m thinking about and what everyone else is thinking about?” Said Somma.

Delta Phi Epsilon also held a vigil in the Cardinal lounge on Friday. Among candlelight, the sorority recognized those facing active eating disorders as well as those in recovery, those recovered, and those who have lost their lives to the disorders.

Closing out ANAD week was “Stronger Than Eating Disorders,” a push-up competition for charity that goes toward ANAD’s philanthropy.

The activities and initiatives focused on reducing stigma and misconceptions surrounding the disorders encourage individuals to seek treatment without fear of judgment.

“Body positivity is respecting and caring for our bodies, and we should always promote that,” Burns said.

Raising awareness also contributes to the promotion of healthy body image and allows people to develop a positive relationship with their bodies and prioritize overall well-being over appearance.

Find Delta Phi Epsilon at https://instagram.com/dphieplattsburgh?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA==.

Learn more about Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders and find resources at https://anad.org/.

Find support through ANAD’s eating disorder helpline at 1 (888)-375-7767.