SA prepares for upcoming referendum and creates election board

By Sierra Babbie

Throughout the past several weeks, the SA has undergone significant changes as it prepares for the upcoming elections and a referendum that will determine the future of the organization.

Feb. 25 Meeting

On Feb. 25, Senator St. John was approved to become the Speaker of the Senate. This position was previously occupied by Dominick Andre, who has since become the acting vice president of the SA.

Kittian Sinclair, a senior majoring in biomedical sciences, was approved for the position of coordinator of student affairs and diversity. She said that she feels that this position offers various opportunities for her to enact change on campus.

Yamileth Toscano, a senior majoring in biomedical sciences, was approved to be a new senator for the Student Association. Toscano explained that her time as a resident assistant provided her with effective communication skills. Toscano is currently a community advocate for Macdonough Hall, which has impacted her perspective on campus involvement.

“I like to bring my residents to events to see if they would like them, or just to spread the word out more about diversity,” Toscano said. “Hopefully in this role I can help with that diversity and try to bring more students into these opportunities and learn more about them.”

Toscano was approved by the student association in a unanimous vote.

In preparation for the upcoming elections, several students were approved for the Board of Elections. Leslie Edwards, a junior majoring in sociology as well as law and justice, spoke about her effectiveness in social situations and interest in campus involvement before a unanimous decision by the SA.

“I do look at all of the aspects people present. Like, if they need to be appointed to a role, what they would bring to the table,” Edwards said. “I am a double major, so just being a sociology major, I’m good with social cues.”

Kayla Griffiths, who is studying criminal justice, was approved for another position with the board of elections.

A third position on the board was filled by Nadia Mahmud, a first year majoring in english and political science. Mahmud spoke about her detail-oriented nature and leadership experience.

March 4 Meeting

The SA meeting on March 4 focused on the upcoming referendum, whose outcome is important to the future of the association. A referendum is a direct vote by the student body on a piece of legislation; this referendum in particular decides whether the Student Association fee will continue.

The SA fee is $125 per semester and funds programs such as the student shuttle, peer tutoring, campus clubs and various events throughout the year. In order for these programs to continue, the 2026 referendum will need to pass.

“It’s not just the functioning of clubs, but it’s also the things that students use every day like the shuttle. It’s things that the students see, our proximity to student life and food and all this stuff that students care about. It’s about having a middleman advocacy for the student body,” President of the Student Association Charlotte Feliz said. “We have representatives in Greek life and all of these other organizations on campus.”





