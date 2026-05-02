SA makes Art Acquisition Board a club

By Sierra Babbie

The Student Association passed a bylaw changing the Student Association’s Art Acquisition Board into a separate club and the NAACP chapter at SUNY Plattsburgh was given permanent club status April 22.

Both the executive council and the student senate passed a bylaw that will remove the Art Acquisition Board from student government. Instead, the board will now operate as a permanent club with reduced funds, and its own executive board.

The base level of funding for the board will be changed as well. Previously, the organization received $4500 each semester to purchase two paintings. The new bylaw states that the Art Acquisition Board will be limited to $5000 every academic year and will only be allowed to purchase a single painting.

Vice President Dominick Andre spoke about what led to the new legislation.

“This is a decision that the executive council made due to the nature of our college, due to the nature of the amount of art that we have purchased in the past, and as a way of transitioning us forward,” Andre said. “The Student Association has decided that the time has come for us to cut our ties with the Art Acquisition Board due to the coordinator of arts’ lack of agency in making decisions and in functioning as a member of the executive council.”

Senator Sami Goodman addressed the Art Acquisition Board’s loss of funding as a result of the bylaw.

“Because we did reduce their budget, if there was a case to be made for the budget to be increased again, they could take that up with the next legislation, the next treasurer, when budget season comes around,” Goodman said.

The bylaw was unanimously approved by the senate.

SUNY Plattsburgh’s NAACP chapter received permanent club status during the meeting. Currently, the club holds weekly meetings on Thursday to share information about the organization. Next year, the club is planning on rehosting the Black Excellence Awards that were held earlier this semester, and creating a Black culture showcase.

President of SUNY Plattsburgh NAACP Justin Thomas spoke about the club’s activities.

“Some events we do are about things that are happening around the world,” Thomas said. “One of our events is an informational event about ICE and how to protect yourself, if you’re scared about what’s happening right now.”

SUNY Plattsburgh NAACP was approved as a permanent club unanimously with one abstention.





