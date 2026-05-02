In the Stars

By Gryphon Akridge-Phillips
Aries: Gatherings could put you in contact with people from your past; pleasant memories pave the path for a better future.
Taurus: Stand up for yourself in a dispute; this could be a time of betrayal, misfortune and loss.
Gemini: A cycle of completion follows a job well done; listening will help you find out something to better your life.
Cancer: You may be awaiting the results from something you started. Focus your energy and willpower to fulfill your desires. However, be certain the end result is what you want.
Leo: Powerful forces are affecting the events of life. Good news is coming about a job change, move or journey.
Virgo: Your financial situation is changing for the better. Stress is evaporating.
Libra: A well-earned, restful pause in your life is near. A new love or business success is possible. This is a time for celebration of success.
Scorpio: You will gain financially from hard work.
Sagittarius: Now is a good time to take action on financial or business plans. An involvement in social events brightens your life.
Capricorn: Unexpected good news helps you move forward with your plans
Aquarius: A message of love or a proposal may be coming your way.
Pisces: You are building a solid foundation. However, more patience and planning are needed before all the pieces are in place.