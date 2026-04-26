SA denies funding for Beauty Bar event

By Sierra Babbie

At the Student Association meeting April 15, Beauty Bar was denied funding for an event as a result of budgeting concerns and Club Caribbean was approved funding for an upcoming cookout.

Beauty Bar requested $500 in funding to support a water wars event in collaboration with other campus clubs. The event would feature water related activities, team shirts, snacks and prizes.

Originally, Beauty Bar applied for $800 to fund the event, although a meeting with the SA Finance Board resulted in the club altering this number to $500.

The SA expressed concerns about the updated plan. Senator Goodman in particular spoke about the price points of items listed for the event in comparison to the total funding requested by the club.

“You mentioned buckets, coolers, snacks, sponges, maybe a slip and slide, if that’s allowed. And I’m wondering if you have a price breakdown for any of those things, because I’m looking at this, and none of those are particularly expensive things,” Goodman said. “I’m kind of still wondering how we arrived at the 800 number, and I know we reduced it to five, but what would that break down to?”

Destiny English, vice president of Beauty Bar, addressed Goodman’s concerns about funding.

“I feel like everything does add up, and things are not cheap. It’s not only sponges and buckets and the slip and slide. We’re trying to have an actual good turnout. A lot of people come and we want to have a fun event,” English said.

However, Senator Nessler spoke about the necessity of an exact financial breakdown.

“We want a very specific idea of what you’re getting, who you’re collaborating with, where you’re getting other funds,” Nessler said. “It’s just making sure we have a clear plan.”

The SA unanimously denied the request, although senators encouraged Beauty Bar to return with a revitalized plan.

Club Caribbean also requested $500 in funding for a cookout that is planned to take place on May 1. The event was explained as an opportunity to create cultural connection and would feature food from Cardinal Way, a caricaturist, games and music. Part of the funding for the cookout will be from the revenue generated from Club Carribean’s last pageant.

The SA approved Club Carribean’s funding unanimously with one abstention.

Kamille Allen was approved for a position with the Finance Board. Allen is a freshman majoring in accounting who has recently become involved with the Student Association by attending finance board meetings and working with the organization through her role as the treasurer of Quake Productions.

“All the E-board members are seniors, so I’ve had to take over for the semester since they’re all busy with doing their senior stuff,” Allen said.

Allen was approved unanimously for the position.





