SA approves new amendments, new honor society

By Sierra Babbie

The Student Association approved changes to the organization’s constitution, approved a new senator, gave provisional status to the National Society of Leadership and Success and approved funding for a joint club trip to New York City during the meeting April 1.

Recently, the SA has been drafting amendments to the constitution, and these proposed changes were approved by the senate Wednesday night. They’ve already been approved by the Executive council, the other primary body of the SA.

There are 10 proposed amendments to the constitution. Some of these amendments include reducing the number of student senators from 16 to between eight and 10 as well as changing the line of succession for positions such as treasurer and vice president.

The SA approved an additional senator for the organization. Isabella Rozon is a senior majoring in criminal justice with minors in political science and sociology. She is the secretary of Fuerza: the BIPOC student union, as well as a member of the Organization for Women of Color.

“My major has taught me to keep an open mind, to hear others. Public speaking is a big one, and I definitely exercise that a lot in my major,” Rozon said.

Rozon was approved for the senate in a unanimous vote.

The Accounting and Finance Association and the Student Managed Investment Fund each requested $1,500 in funding for their joint trip to New York City. This trip, while focused on business, is open to all students on campus, and has a required contribution of $150 per individual. The trip is set for April 16 and will include events such as an alumni networking dinner.

“Currently, we have four firms that we’re going to be visiting. Many of them are from the Big Four of accounting and also large firms in the finance world,” Gabrielle Go, president of the Accounting and Finance Association said. “That’s really great for us, because in business, one of the biggest things is your network and connecting with people. This really gives us the opportunity to meet with people and grow personal connections.”

Nicholas Pereira, secretary for the Student Managed Investment Fund discussed how the trip could benefit their organization.

“We have to talk with people, connect with them on a deeper level in order to break into this competitive industry,” Pereira said. “This trip gives us the further opportunity to express our knowledge.”

The SA approved both of the organizations for $1500 each for their New York City trip.

Afterward, the National Society of Leadership and Success was approved as a campus club with provisional status. The NSLS is an honor society with over 800 U.S. chapters offering access to a leadership program, which includes success networking teams and broadcast leadership training from notable speakers.

“This organization will help students work on their leadership skills, be able to get out of their comfort zone and talk to new people,” Nicholas Lucchetti, the founding president of NSLS said. “They’ll develop skills that will be able to later help them in their future careers.”





