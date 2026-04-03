Saturday, April 11, 2026
MultimediaPhotos

Plattsburgh’s No Kings Protest draws over 1,000 demonstrators

Griffon Wilde’s papier-mache Trump puppet imitating his dance.

 

By Hiram Cowhey 

 

Protesters gather along 18 Centre Dr in Plattsburgh.

 

The No Kings Protest spanning across U.S. Route 3.

 

A protester marches with his sign on his walker.

 

Protesters marching near the Champlain Valley Veterinary Services.

 

A protester hammering away on their drum during the protest.

 

Protesters advocating for kindness and the release of immigrant families and children from the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilly Texas.

 

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