MultimediaPhotos Plattsburgh’s No Kings Protest draws over 1,000 demonstrators April 3, 2026 Griffon Wilde’s papier-mache Trump puppet imitating his dance. By Hiram Cowhey Protesters gather along 18 Centre Dr in Plattsburgh. The No Kings Protest spanning across U.S. Route 3. A protester marches with his sign on his walker. Protesters marching near the Champlain Valley Veterinary Services. A protester hammering away on their drum during the protest. Protesters advocating for kindness and the release of immigrant families and children from the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilly Texas. Hiram Cowhey">By Hiram Cowhey FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Leave a ReplyCancel reply - Advertisment - Latest Cardinals Softball Conquer Morrisville in home opener April 10, 2026 SUNY Plattsburgh spreads awareness for sexual assault April 10, 2026 Steven Vazquez’s storyboard Sketches April 10, 2026 Junior review highlights student progress April 10, 2026 Load more