Monday, March 16, 2026
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Plattsburgh students want ICE out

Two student protesters marching with a banner. By Hiram Cowhey 

 

A view of the crowd of protesters marching , By Hiram Cowhey

 

A view of the crowd of protesters marching , By Hiram Cowhey

 

A protester hides their face with their sign showing a strong message. By Hiram Cowhey

 

A students sign for the protest. By Hiram Cowhey

 

Two protesters sharing a sign. By Hiram Cowhey

 

A protesters sign commenting on our current president. By Hiram Cowhey

 

Fuerza President Elishua Oviedo giving a speech. By Hiram Cowhey

 

A student marching with her sign past Whiteface hall. By Hiram Cowhey

 

The crowd listening to speeches in Amitie Plaza. By Hiram Cowhey

 

Protesters marching past Whiteface hall. By Hiram Cowhey

 

 

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