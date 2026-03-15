ArchiveMultimediaPhotos Plattsburgh students want ICE out March 15, 2026 Two student protesters marching with a banner. By Hiram Cowhey A view of the crowd of protesters marching , By Hiram Cowhey A view of the crowd of protesters marching , By Hiram Cowhey A protester hides their face with their sign showing a strong message. By Hiram Cowhey A students sign for the protest. By Hiram Cowhey Two protesters sharing a sign. By Hiram Cowhey A protesters sign commenting on our current president. By Hiram Cowhey Fuerza President Elishua Oviedo giving a speech. By Hiram Cowhey A student marching with her sign past Whiteface hall. By Hiram Cowhey The crowd listening to speeches in Amitie Plaza. By Hiram Cowhey Protesters marching past Whiteface hall. By Hiram Cowhey Hiram Cowhey">By Hiram Cowhey FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Leave a ReplyCancel reply - Advertisment - Latest Plattsburgh celebrates Black excellence March 15, 2026 Students stand unified against ICE March 15, 2026 SA prepares for upcoming referendum and creates election board March 15, 2026 DEC Commissioner Lefton Hears Concerns in Plattsburgh March 15, 2026 Load more