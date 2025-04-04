Plattsburgh levels-up heading into playoffs

By Justin Rushia

The Plattsburgh esports club is the largest student organization on campus and has held that distinction for several years. However, its classification as a club or sport remains somewhat ambiguous.

“It’s kind of confusing. We call ourselves a club sport because we’re not exactly one or the other,” Splatoon team captain Dylan Greco said. “To some extent, we’re considered a club because of the events that we hold and things like that, but we’re also considered a sport in terms of the funding that we get and the competition.”

Unlike traditional sports teams, the esports team competes in multiple leagues, including the Eastern College Athletic Conference, SUNY, and the College Cephalopod Association.

Also unlike traditional athletics teams, the esports team does not require tryouts. Any student can join. The organization currently fields teams for Splatoon, Marvel Rivals, CS: GO, Super Smash Bros. and Valorant. Rocket League was previously part of the lineup.

The Splatoon team is set to play in the playoffs soon, with the exact date to be determined.

They are in Group 4 of their division and will be facing another team that was either first or second in their group.

“The playoffs are single elimination, so whoever loses, they’re out for good, and we don’t wanna go out in the first round,” Greco said.

The matches follow specific league rules set by organizations. One of the key guidelines in the CCA prohibits teammates from spectating during matches.

“This is the first game that I ever competed in where we can’t have any spectators at all unless it’s people from the actual Association. They’re holding it, which I think is a little strange,” Greco said

To prepare for competition, the club follows structured training methods, including weekly Sunday meetings.

Members consistently participate in group gameplay sessions, video review (VOD), and practice mechanics, such as motion control in Splatoon.

“In Splatoon, you have to turn your controller itself to fully aim. And for a lot of people, it’s definitely a big no-no because motion takes a lot to get used to, but it’s crazy how much you can do once you master it,” Greco said.

The team also studies competitive strategies by analyzing top-level play from content creators.

“We’ll tune in to competitive play and follow the game meta pretty closely,” Greco said. “A lot of the time, we find anything like new information or maybe some new tech that could be used, and we’ll send it to the team chat on Discord.”

A competition day for the esports club typically involves extensive pre-match preparation that begins two to three hours before the actual match. This preparation includes team practice sessions and VOD to analyze gameplay. Additionally, the team engages in map practice, reviewing specific callouts and locations to enhance their strategic approach.

“I’m trying to get everyone to practice as much as we can now so we can hopefully win or get far,” Greco said.

Matches are usually conducted in a best-of-seven format, with player substitutions allowed between rounds. Most competitions are held online, with teams competing from their own rooms or the esports lounge. Physical travel is rare and generally limited to major tournaments.

The players use Discord as their primary source of communication while playing.

After years in the SUNY esports league, Plattsburgh now competes in the ECAC following a merger of the two leagues in fall 2024.

The ECAC has operated as an organization for 87 years and includes over 200 member schools from NCAA Divisions I, II, and III. The organization sponsors championships, leagues, and tournaments, with an increasing focus on esports.

Currently, over 180 ECAC schools field more than 1,300 teams across 18 different games and divisions.

Despite its growth, the club remains open to players of all skill levels. According to Greco, many members start at lower ranks, but improve through experience and competition.

“My co-captain Harry and I were the only ones on our team who were at the top rank when we started playing,” Greco said. “Everyone else started at the bottom, and they’re all climbing now.”

With the continued growth of esports, Plattsburgh’s program aims to solidify itself as a competitive force while maintaining an inclusive atmosphere for all students.

“Even if you think you’re bad, you can just join, play for fun, and learn. You’ll get so good. We’re open to anyone,” Greco said.