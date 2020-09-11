Pi Kappa Phi, nine members suspended from campus following party

By Fernando Alba

Pi Kappa Phi was issued a cease and desist activities order, and nine of its student members have been issued interim suspensions, President Alexander Enyedi announced to students via email last Friday.

The cease and desist order came after SUNY Plattsburgh’s University Police became aware of and broke up a loud party the fraternity held at 5088 South Catherine St. Aug. 22 — two days before classes started.

A cease and desist activities order prevents Pi Kappa Phi from functioning as a student organization. Despite that, some members of the fraternity allegedly broke the cease and desist order and conducted recruitments activities, some of which were prohibited even without the cease and desist order, according to University Police Chief Patrick Rascoe.

Student conduct charges were then filed against nine members of Pi Kappa Phi and were also placed on interim suspensions.

Student members of Pi Kappa Phi also allegedly violated local laws relating to alcohol, nuisance, hazing and endangerment, according to Enyedi’s email.

The suspended students are not allowed on campus until further notice and cannot physically attend classes or go to campus facilities.

“I am grateful for the work of University Police and collaborative work with the Plattsburgh Police Department over the past week in bringing these matters to court and the Office of Student Conduct,” Enyedi wrote. “We will remain aggressive about educating students and sharing the consequences. We take our responsibility seriously and we will not have a second chance to do this over.”