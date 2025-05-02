Philips leaves impact on Cardinal Athletics

By Justin Rushia

After more than two years with Plattsburgh State Athletics, Caleb Philips will step down as director of athletic communications at the end of June.

Philips, has played a key role in modernizing the department’s media operations and branding efforts across all 18 NCAA sports.

Philips joined the department in March 2022, coming from Susquehanna University, where he got his start in athletic communications. After being hired as an intern, he was quickly thrust into managing the department solo following a staff departure. He later worked under Jamie Chagnon — now the sports information director at Tufts — and credits him as a major mentor.

“I got lucky in a sense,” Philips said. “I had to learn on the fly early on, but then I got to work for one of the best in the business.”

At Plattsburgh, Philips quickly became the department’s digital engine. He introduced media day content, standardized game day and final score graphics, and oversaw the transition from BoxCast to BlueFrame’s Production Truck for livestreaming. The new system allowed for enhanced customization, on-screen scoring and replay capabilities, creating a more professional fan and athlete experience.

“I just wanted to cover teams the way I would’ve wanted to be covered,” Philips said.

A former Division III pitcher at Houghton College, Philips said the limited media coverage he received as a student-athlete helped shape his mission.

“There wasn’t much of a social media presence, and coverage was an afterthought. That really stuck with me.” Philips said.

One of Philips’ goals at Plattsburgh has been to recognize athletes at every level — not just the standout stars.

“I was the guy who was good but not always in the headlines,” Philips said. “I want student-athletes here to feel like they’re seen, no matter where they fall on the depth chart.”

Philips also helped restructure the department’s annual awards show. He introduced new honors like Rookie of the Year, Play of the Year and the Cardinal Award to spotlight a broader range of athletic achievement. The changes, he said, were aimed at making Cardinal Athletics more inclusive.

“Whether you’re on the hockey team or tennis, everyone should feel like they’re part of something bigger,” he said. “You want to walk into that ceremony and feel like there’s something in it for you.”

Behind the scenes, Philips often took on much of the social media, graphic design and game-day operations, managing a growing team of student workers while balancing oversight of his assigned teams.

Since November 2023, he has worked closely with Athletic Communications Assistant Dawnisha Franklin. The two split team responsibilities by season.

“We were basically opposites in all the right ways,” Franklin said. “He had the sports he knew best — like baseball and soccer — and I had the ones I’d played or covered before. It made our coverage more well-rounded.”

The two also brought different personalities to the office, which made for a strong balance.

“I’m more outgoing, and he’s definitely more laid-back,” Franklin said. “But it worked. Caleb was always calm, always level-headed, and when things got busy, like during doubleheaders or postseason weeks, we could rely on each other without even saying much.”

She added that Philips prioritized mental health and boundaries—something she didn’t take for granted in a field that often includes long, irregular hours.

“He’s good about reminding me to take care of myself,” Franklin said. “Especially in the winter, when everything overlaps, he’ll say, ‘If you don’t have anything urgent, head home.’ That balance means a lot.”

Philips said that approach came from the culture modeled by Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation, Mike Howard.

“Mike’s a fantastic AD to work for,” Philips said. “He never micromanaged. That’s rare in this profession. He trusts us to do our jobs and steps in only when needed. That kind of support made all the difference.”

Philips also credited former director Brian Savard for helping him grow into the role.

“Brian was a huge reason I developed professionally,” Philips said. “He let me experiment, let me try new ideas. I learned a ton from him. Any question I had—he had the answer.”

Earlier this year, Philips was selected for the NCAA Division III Emerging Leaders Program — an initiative that brings together promising athletic communicators from across the country for workshops and networking at the NCAA national office in Indianapolis.

“That was one of the coolest experiences of my career,” he said. “It’s easy to feel like you’re working in a vacuum, especially at the D-III level. But that program reminded me there are people out there who are trying to elevate this field just like we are.”

With Philips’ departure approaching, the department is weighing multiple scenarios for how to structure the communications team going forward. Savard and Franklin are expected to remain in the department, though it’s unofficial what their roles will be next year.

“Brian and Dawnisha know what the expectations are,” Philips said. “I think the department is in a good place to move forward.”

Philips is relocating to the Chicago area, where his partner is set to begin graduate school. While he does not yet have a new role lined up, he said he hopes to remain in athletic communications, ideally within Division III.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” he said. “I’ve loved my time here but it’s the right move for us.”

As he prepares to hand off responsibilities, Philips said he hopes the next chapter of Cardinal Athletics will build on what’s already been created.

“Every year, we tried to do a little more,” he said. “Just small things to improve the student-athlete experience. That’s always been the goal.”