Netflix brings on TV shows to binge on

“Binge-watching” is a term that people recently started using. The best way to describe this is when it’s 3 a.m., students have an 8 a.m. class and the student wasted a good night sleep opportunity to watch a couple more “American Horror Story” episodes. When one episode turns to 17, you have officially binged watched. “Binge-watching” is a term that people recently started using. The best way to describe this is when it’s 3 a.m., students have an 8 a.m. class and the student wasted a good night sleep opportunity to watch a couple more “American Horror Story” episodes. When one episode turns to 17, you have officially binged watched. Based on the trending section on Netflix, some shows that are constantly being watched this month are “Big Mouth”,

“The Walking Dead”, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Stranger Things.” According to techinfographics.com, a website that offers a comprehensive range of graphic design services for businesses and individuals, it stated that more than 30 million people registered in their database. The studies have shown that, nine out of 10 students have admitted using Netflix.

They are watching at least three episodes in row. 68 percent of students are watching TV shows episode by episodes and 11 percent of them are having movie marathons. PSUC fitness wellness major and senior Forrest Scott explained that he enjoys watching Netflix because it’s more accessible for college students who are like him and constantly on the move. “My favorite show to watch on Netflix is Last Chance U,” Scott said. “This show interest me because it’s about kids getting a second chance at playing college football. I like to see it from a player perspective and as an aspiring football coach watching this show helps me to view all standpoints.” Business Insider presented the statistics commissioned by LendEDU, which stated in a survey that 8 percent of US college students said they didn’t have a Netflix account. That means that a whopping 92 percent have Netflix. Students often binge watch depending on their schedules and if time permits.

Environmental science major and senior Kyle Jones describes his less hectic this semester as opposed to last semester, which allows him to indulge in his favorite show for about three days a week. “My favorite show on Netflix right now is a show called Dexter,” Jones said. “This show is about a man named Dexter is a blood-splatter analyst for the Miami police. But at night, he is a serial killer who only targets other murderers.” According to LendEDU’s study, 54 percent of college respondents said they use a friend’s or family member’s account, and 5 percent said they used an account owned by their significant other or ex-lover.As stated on Netflix.com, if you’ve shared your Netflix account with friends or family, they may be using Netflix while you’re trying to watch.

The number of account users that can stream at the same time will depend on your Netflix plan.This affects the way marketing major and Senior Katherine Bailey watches her shows because she shares it with her sister and don’t have access to it as much. . “When I do get the chance to watch shows it’s always a show called Shameless,” Bailey said. “this show is based on a British series centers on siblings in a dysfunctional Chicago family who struggled while coping with their alcoholic father.” According to grademinders.com, it states the biggest part of the audience, 71 percent to be precise, watch two to 10 hours per week, which adds up to an impressive monthly and annual figure. Rutgers University is the one with the biggest number of Netflix subscribers on its campus.Accounting major and Junior Joseph Murphy explained his confound feelings towards students who find the time to watch more than five hours of Netflix a week.

His favorite show is a series called “Frasier.” According to Netflix.com, this show is about snooty but lovable Seattle psychiatrist who dispenses advice on his call-in radio show while ignoring it in his own relationships.“I just don’t see how some students can keep up with binge watching on Netflix,” Murphy said. “I can’t watch as much as I would like to because my schedule won’t permit but I do enjoy binge watching from time to time.”

Email Sasha Delva at fuse@cardinalpointsonline.com

Like this: Like Loading...