Modern Horror flicks for a perfect Halloween night

By Sophie Albertie

What makes a horror movie unforgettable?

Over the past five years, up-and-coming filmmakers have appeared to examine this question for themselves. While the gore factor and special effects definitely help to establish a tone, what really solidifies a film as terrifying is the experience of sitting through a story filled with dread from beginning to end. A true horror that is so impactful that viewers are left reflecting for days after the first watch. Here are a couple of choices for the season of screams that are guaranteed to make even the most stoic of scare-lovers sleep with the light on.

Hereditary (2018)

Ari Aster’s 2018 psychological thriller “Hereditary” follows Annie Graham and her family in the throes of grief as they navigate life in the midst of her mother’s death. When sinister forces that defy explanation start to spiral each of them out of control, it’s up to Annie to uncover the terrible secrets of her lineage.

I would consider this movie a classic in the world of modern horror. A true pioneer of plot and sound design. A must watch for those looking for a gateway drug for scary movies that should’ve been nominated for an Oscar.

Talk to Me (2022)

The Phillipou Brother’s 2022 Directorial debut “Talk to Me” poses the question: How far is too far when keeping contact with the spirit world? When a group of bored teenagers bring in a tattered, marble hand statue with the intention of talking to spirits as a fun party game, things inevitably take a turn for the worse as the portal between the world of the dead and the world of the living merge together.

Make sure to have your therapist on speed dial for this one, there are certain images from this film I will never be able to get out of my head for as long as I’m alive.

Longlegs (2024)

Osgood Perkins 2024 “Longlegs” is twinged with a modern day “Silence of the Lambs” vibe. When a new FBI recruit starts investigating the serial killer she herself has come into contact with as a young child, she realizes that something demonic is beginning to reveal itself in between the lines of her small town. Will she be able to get to the bottom of these mysterious murders, or will the curse continue to manifest itself?

The energy felt in a dark room watching this is one of a kind. Make sure to completely isolate upon first viewing.

“NOPE” (2022)

Jordan Peele’s 2022 “NOPE” follows the Haywood siblings on an epic extraterrestrial adventure to defeat a space cryptid that comes to town. This mind bending horror sci-fi tale is jam packed with excitement and thrills around every corner, along with some psychologically spooky elements. A stark contrast from the slow, anxiety inducing build up other films on this list take pride in. Cosmology nerds and horror fanatics alike will get a kick out of this.

“The Substance” (2024)

Saving the goriest for last, the next title enters proceed-with-caution territory. Coralie Fargeat’s “The Substance” stars Demi Moore as the washed up Elizabeth who makes a deal with a mysterious supplement that transforms her into the young, radiant Sue. This life changing transformation comes with one rule: respect the balance by changing back into your real skin every other week. Will Elizabeth have what it takes to control her image, or will her desire for eternal youth spiral her into mental and physical madness?

This quickly became a body horror classic within the last year. Highly recommended to those who aren’t squeamish and are looking for a car crash so bad it can’t be looked away from.





