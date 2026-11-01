Men’s soccer tops SUNYAC

BY MATTHEW PITARRESI

The Plattsburgh State men’s soccer team secured a 2-1 victory over Cortland in the regular-season finale, earning the No. 1 overall seed in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Tournament and ensuring the road to the conference championship runs through Cardinal Country.

The matchup featured the SUNYAC’s two remaining undefeated teams, with the overall top seed on the line. The Cardinals entered the contest fresh off clinching the East Division’s No. 1 seed and looking to earn their first victory over Cortland since 2019.

Plattsburgh broke through in the 32nd minute when sophomore forward Robbie Kapovic (Dix Hills, N.Y./Half Hollow Hills East) found the back of the net to give the Cardinals a 1-0 advantage. The Cardinals added to their lead just before halftime, benefiting from an own goal by Cortland in the 45th minute to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

The second half brought a major test for Plattsburgh, as senior defender Davis Lopez (Brentwood, N.Y./Brentwood) was issued a red card in the 51st minute following a tackle inside the penalty area that denied a goal-scoring opportunity for Cortland forward Diego Rivera. The Red Dragons were awarded a penalty kick, but junior goalkeeper Matthew D’Ippolito (Baldwin Place, N.Y./Somers) came up with a crucial save to preserve the Cardinals’ two-goal advantage.

Plattsburgh was forced to play the majority of the second half with 10 men, with the Cardinals’ defense working to protect its lead against a determined Cortland attack. The Red Dragons finished with 15 second-half shots and six corner kicks as they looked to capitalize on the numerical advantage.

Cortland eventually cut into the deficit in the 82nd minute, with Owen Brant scoring to make it a one-goal game. However, the Cardinals held firm over the final minutes to secure the 2-1 victory and complete the regular season on a high note.

Cortland finished with a 22-8 advantage in shots and a 10-3 edge in shots on goal. D’Ippolito recorded nine saves for Plattsburgh, while the Cardinals earned three corner kicks compared to six for the Red Dragons.

With the victory, Plattsburgh State finishes the regular season with a 10-3-3 overall record and a 7-0-1 mark in SUNYAC play, clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the conference tournament. The Cardinals earn a bye to the semifinal round and will host its matchup on Wednesday, Nov. 4, as it looks to start its postseason run.