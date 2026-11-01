Saturday, November 14, 2026
MultimediaPhotos

Men’s hockey knocks out Kangaroos 7-5

First-year Charlie Burchfield celebrates with his team after scoring his frist goal of the season.

PHOTOS BY ANYA KERN

Burchfield facing off.
Plattsburgh State took on SUNY Canton on Oct. 24. The Cards fought a neck-and-neck battle, but ended up taking it by two points. Plattsburgh State launches into the regular season on Oct. 30 as they head out of town to face VTSU-Castleton.

 

, ">
By ,

Leave a Reply

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest

Load more

Follow us on social media

Copyright © 2023 Cardinal Points