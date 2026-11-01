MultimediaPhotos Men’s hockey knocks out Kangaroos 7-5 November 1, 2026 First-year Charlie Burchfield celebrates with his team after scoring his frist goal of the season. PHOTOS BY ANYA KERN Burchfield facing off. Plattsburgh State took on SUNY Canton on Oct. 24. The Cards fought a neck-and-neck battle, but ended up taking it by two points. Plattsburgh State launches into the regular season on Oct. 30 as they head out of town to face VTSU-Castleton. Anya Kern, Emily">By Anya Kern, Emily FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Leave a ReplyCancel reply - Advertisment - Latest Women’s hockey fails to impress at home opener November 6, 2026 Amber Corbett creates colorful artwork from casual captures November 6, 2026 In the Stars November 6, 2026 ‘You Can See Everything’ a mindbending documentary November 6, 2026 Load more