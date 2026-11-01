Women’s soccer finishes second

BY MATTHEW PITARRESI

The Plattsburgh State women’s soccer team wrapped up the regular season on the road, falling to Cortland, 5-0, in a rematch of last season’s SUNYAC Championship game with the conference’s No. 1 seed on the line.

The Cardinals entered the matchup needing a win to claim the top seed in the SUNYAC Tournament, but Cortland scored once in the first half before adding four goals after the break.

Cortland opened the scoring in the 22nd minute as Gianna Cirilla found the back of the net off an assist from Tyla Vuotto to give the Red Dragons a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

The Red Dragons extended their advantage early in the second half, with Haley Loscalzo scoring on a free kick in the 51st minute. Just 22 seconds later, Cirilla struck again, heading home a cross from Vuotto and Leah Rehm to make it 3-0.

Cirilla completed her hat trick in the 61st minute, finishing a through ball from Rehm to push the Cortland lead to four. Vuotto added the final goal in the 75th minute, scoring off another assist from Rehm to cap the 5-0 result.

Plattsburgh recorded nine shots, including three on goal, while Cortland finished with 21 shots and 12 on target. The Cardinals earned five corner kicks compared to four for the Red Dragons.

With the loss, the Cardinals finish the regular season with a 9-3-4 overall record and a 6-1-1 mark in SUNYAC play, earning the No. 2 overall seed in the SUNYAC Tournament. Plattsburgh receives a bye to the semifinal round and will host its semifinal matchup on Wednesday, Nov. 4, as it looks to start its postseason run.