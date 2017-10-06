Lovato talks ruining the friendship

“Ruin the Friendship” is Demi Lovato’s latest track that has fans in a frenzy over who the song is ultimately about. The track is about taking a platonic friendship to the next level. Lovato said she was frustrated with a certain situation, so she wrote the song. “Ruin the Friendship” is Demi Lovato’s latest track that has fans in a frenzy over who the song is ultimately about. The track is about taking a platonic friendship to the next level. Lovato said she was frustrated with a certain situation, so she wrote the song. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just going to write about it.’

And so I did, and sent [the songs] to that person, and that was…interesting,” she recently told VICE. “Any time you send a song about the person, to the person—it’s ballsy. It’s like, ‘Hey! Here’s my feelings for you!’…They knew [how I felt], but neither of us had acknowledged [them] before. And then it turned out that person had written a song about me, and we exchanged songs.”Of course, many fans pointed to Lovato’s tour mate Nick Jonas, whom she called her “best friend” before in interviews. They’ve both denied ever having feelings for each other, but there are several signs that point to the song being about Jonas, including the very first lyric “Put down your cigar and pick me up,” which could refer to Jonas’s love for cigars.

With the song being all over the media, it also happens to be pretty catchy. The song itself has a ton of soul due to Lovato toning down her vocals and opting for a stripped down more low key vibe. There’s a brass melody that drops throughout the song as well making for a very intimate feel. I’ve got to give her credit. She could have belted out during several moments simply because she has the range for it, but she kept her voiced controlled, which worked well with her raspy voice.And I mean the song is all kinds of relatable if you’ve ever had feelings for a friend before.

You know how it goes. You harbor feelings for a friend, and if he or she is a really good friend, then you try to suppress those feelings for two reasons. The first being that you don’t know if that person returns those feelings and the second being that you don’t want to ruin the friendship. Lovato sings “You’re only brave in the moonlight, so why don’t you stay till sunrise?” I think we can relate to sending a text or two with the help of some liquid courage. It’s so relevant, along with her lyric, “Baby, you and I got history ,and we can’t deny our chemistry.” I’ve definitely grown to have feelings for a friend before, and the more history you have together, the more tension that builds up, and damn, it’s pretty exhilarating and scary stuff.

If you do happen to like a friend though, take a listen to the song, muster up some courage, and go tell that person how you feel. If you can’t bring yourself to do it, then send them this song in true Lovato fashion and maybe they’ll get the hint.

