Lightning round film reviews

By Kolin Kriner

To close out movie reviews for this semester, I wanted to do something a little different. Throughout the week I’ve taken the opportunity of some down time. I had to watch multiple movies and decided to wrap things up with a round of lightning movie reviews.

‘SLAY’

This queer movie takes concepts from vampire movies, especially that of “From Dusk Till Dawn,” to create one of the most fun filled horror comedies I have seen all year.

I have few qualms with the film, my only real one being the character Jax played by Donia Kash. The character just felt weak and annoying to me, but thankfully the joyride this film offers conceals that. The film made its small budget work great, delivering gore and amazingly choreographed fight scenes.

‘TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE’ (2022)

This film’s biggest issue is the plot, which is weak. You follow unlikable characters doing unlikable things, and for whatever reason, the movie decides to bring back Sally Hardesty from the original for the most unrewarding sub plot I have seen in a long time.

The movie also struggles from having a relentlessly boring beginning and end. If you can get past this, though, the middle of this film is a bloody good time.

One thing this movie did right was its gore. It’s a slasher and it knows that. From the first death and onward till the last like 20 minutes of the movie it is filled with some of the best and most gruesome gore I’ve seen from a slasher in a while. Notably, the bus scene is beautifully tragic.

The plot may be a mess but so is the blood, and although Leatherface would be between 70 to 80 years old in this movie (It takes place 50 years after the original when Leatherface was 20 and 30), man can he use a chainsaw.

‘OCEAN’S 8’

Serving as a spin-off to the original “Ocean’s” series, this fun crime film mixes criminal minds with the fashion world.

The plot of the film is that Debbie Ocean, played by Sandra Bullock, created a plan while in prison to steal the Touissant necklace.

Historically, the necklace does not exist anymore but the film still utilized it, putting a price tag of $150 million, meaning that stakes are high.

This movie is packed to the brim with notable actors including Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and Sarah Paulson.

Each character in this film has their own eccentric personalities and skills that ultimately lead to the formation of this team for the heist that occurs in the film.

CONCLUSION

It’s honestly shocking that I sat through three films and actually enjoyed all of them for the most part. I would without a doubt recommend all of these movies.

They are all fun in their own ways, be it vampire-slaying drag queens, chainsaws and blood almighty or a heist for a hyperbolically expensive piece of jewelry.