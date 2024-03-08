In the Stars: Spring 2024

By Cinara Marquis

Aries (March 21 – April 19) The Queen of Pentacles card is about stability. This week you may be committed to nurturing and providing for others, fulfillment comes with this.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) The reversed Emperor card represents immaturity. You may be facing challenges with commitment or confidence which is leading you to shy away from meaningful connections and opportunities. Use introspection to move forward.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) The Three of Pentacles card entails dedication. This card encourages hat you are on the right track. Continue making progress and your hard work will be rewarded.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) The Nine of Cups card symbolizes satisfaction. Indulge in life’s pleasures and joys, you will get what you want this week.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) The reversed Eight of Wands card refers to panic. You may be charging ahead with a plan that doesn’t seem right. Remember to take a step back, slow down and reassess.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) The reversed Sun card signifies negativity. False impressions and a lack of clarity may lead you to overconfidence. Stay grounded and limit your spending this week.

Libra (September 23 – October 22) The Death card indicates transformation. Embrace change by detaching from old, unfinished business that may be holding you back.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) The reversed Four of Pentacles card depicts instability. Reevaluate what is most important to you related to wealth and prepare for possible financial insecurity.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) The Seven of Wands card represents enthusiasm. Have faith in your capabilities this week as you may need to defend yourself. Do not hold back, you know your worth.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) The reversed Ace of Pentacles is about loss. An opportunity may risk falling through due to a lack of planning or greed, take your time to assess the feasibility of your plans.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) The reversed Justice card refers to dishonesty. Related to your self critic you may be avoiding responsibility for a poor action. Be more honest with yourself and others, but do not be too hard on yourself about it.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) The Two of Wands card indicates strategy. Believe in yourself as you are making the right decisions, have confidence in your observations and knowledge.