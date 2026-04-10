In the Stars

By Gryphon Akridge-Phillips

Aries: An old cycle must be finished before a new one can begin.

Taurus: There is rapid movement in your life. Be prepared to take sudden action in order to gain success.

Gemini: There is a stalemate where neither party nor side has the power to win. There may be a stall in a project, and at this time you have time to look at the truth of the situation.

Cancer: An unforeseen obstacle or opposition will appear in your path.

Leo: This is an emotional time in your life where you must think through every action twice. Virgo: You are on a positive path, and powerful forces are affecting the events in your life.

Libra: You have control over a tricky situation now but could quickly lose control. You may feel unable to leave an unpleasant situation.

Scorpio: A meeting or confrontation will require you to use intuition to sort truth from possible lies.

Sagittarius: A situation will arise that will require an abnormal solution. Be prepared to pursue a creative endeavor.

Capricorn: Past efforts and thoughts directed towards change will allow you to take on a new role or make radical changes in your lifestyle.

Aquarius: There is something important missing from your life; however, you are unable to determine what it is. You may feel withdrawn emotionally, as if you are waiting in the sea of uncertainty.

Pisces: Spend money wisely; you will gain personal and financial security only after a hard struggle.





