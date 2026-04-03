In the stars

By Gryphon Akridge-Phillips

Aries: There will be an opportunity to move away from an unproductive emotional situation. Success, celebration and abundance will soon arrive.

Taurus: If you are hanging onto something that is no longer needed, you must release it before new opportunities and events can come into your life.

Gemini: Plenitude and prosperity will enable you to help someone in need.

Cancer: A powerful new beginning brings a new breakthrough, which can help you triumph over difficulties.

Leo: Opportunities will soon come for you to learn new skills.

Virgo: You should carefully consider emotional involvements.

Libra: You are now in a strong posture to carry your dreams and desires to success. In this, you have faced adversity and won.

Scorpio: Important, powerful forces are affecting events in your life.

Sagittarius: Listen, and you will find something which will help to better your life.

Capricorn: The mundane will be prolific in your life. Do not get discouraged, but stick to the normalcies of daily routine.

Aquarius: It may be that goals are abandoned too soon, and there is a drift between different places.

Pisces: Important news and messages will come to your attention. Be careful how you use this information.