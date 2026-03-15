In the Stars

By Gryphon Akridge-Phillips

2/24/26

Aries: Focus your energy and will to fulfill your desires.

Taurus: There is a stalemate, where at this time in a situation neither party has the power to win.

Gemini: A meeting or confrontation will require your use of intuition.

Cancer: There is rapid movement in your life at this time. Be prepared to take action to gain success.

Leo: An old cycle must be completed before a new one can start.

Virgo: Be aware of a message or opportunity about money or material gain.

Libra: If facing a situation, it is of favorable enterprise.

Scorpio: You may find spiritual meaning in nature.

Sagittarius: There may be an omen of heartache, sadness or possible rejection.

Capricorn: You will receive unexpected help with a problem.

Aquarius: In looking toward your plans, something will not be to your benefit.

Pisces: You have control over a tricky situation, but pay attention; you could quickly

lose control.







