In the Stars

By Gryphon Akridge-Phillips
2/24/26
Aries: Focus your energy and will to fulfill your desires.
Taurus: There is a stalemate, where at this time in a situation neither party has the power to win.
Gemini: A meeting or confrontation will require your use of intuition.
Cancer: There is rapid movement in your life at this time. Be prepared to take action to gain success.
Leo: An old cycle must be completed before a new one can start.
Virgo: Be aware of a message or opportunity about money or material gain.
Libra: If facing a situation, it is of favorable enterprise.
Scorpio: You may find spiritual meaning in nature.
Sagittarius: There may be an omen of heartache, sadness or possible rejection.
Capricorn: You will receive unexpected help with a problem.
Aquarius: In looking toward your plans, something will not be to your benefit.
Pisces: You have control over a tricky situation, but pay attention; you could quickly
lose control.