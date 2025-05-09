In the Stars

By Grant Terwilliger
Aries (March 21 – April 19)
This week you may be completing a journey of some sort. Be true to yourself, new beginnings are on the horizon.
Taurus (April 20 – May 20)
This week you may be either feeling a sense of abundance or a lack of abundance. Make sure that you are communicating and making the right decisions.
Gemini (May 21 – June 20)
Have faith in yourself this week and be yourself. Have a sense of hope and enjoy life.
Cancer (June 21 – July 22)
This week you may be experiencing abundance in your life. Whether this be health, finances or joy.
Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)
This week you may be very busy and be facing some issues. All will be well. Take your time.
Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)
This week you may find abundance in your life. You have a strong foundation and will feel stability.
Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)
This week you may be feeling stressed when it comes to making decisions. Reflect on your options.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)
You may be experiencing an obstacle in your life. Look towards the future, positive things are on their way. Remember to reflect.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)
Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)
This week you may be feeling growth in your life regarding finances. Keep up the good work.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)
You may be finishing a big project soon. Focus on getting ahead and enjoying the moment.
Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20)
You could be having some frustrations with yourself this week or you may feel growth. Remember to take care of yourself.