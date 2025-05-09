In the Stars

By Grant Terwilliger

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

This week you may be completing a journey of some sort. Be true to yourself, new beginnings are on the horizon.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

This week you may be either feeling a sense of abundance or a lack of abundance. Make sure that you are communicating and making the right decisions.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Have faith in yourself this week and be yourself. Have a sense of hope and enjoy life.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

This week you may be experiencing abundance in your life. Whether this be health, finances or joy.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

This week you may be very busy and be facing some issues. All will be well. Take your time.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

This week you may find abundance in your life. You have a strong foundation and will feel stability.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

This week you may be feeling stressed when it comes to making decisions. Reflect on your options.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

You may be experiencing an obstacle in your life. Look towards the future, positive things are on their way. Remember to reflect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

This week you may be very busy and be facing some issues. All will be well. Take your time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

This week you may be feeling growth in your life regarding finances. Keep up the good work.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

You may be finishing a big project soon. Focus on getting ahead and enjoying the moment.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20)

You could be having some frustrations with yourself this week or you may feel growth. Remember to take care of yourself.