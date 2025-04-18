In the Stars

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

This week you may be working on maintaining balance in your life. Positive things are coming your way.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You may be feeling a sense of joy or success in your life. Be creative and embrace new ideas and ways of being.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You may be on a new path in life this week. If you experience any roadblocks, remember to stay present and reflect.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You could be having some frustrations with yourself this week or you may feel growth. Remember to take care of yourself.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Turn obstacles into opportunities this week. You may be feeling stagnant. Listen to your inner self.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

This week you may be experiencing abundance in your life. Whether this be health, finances or joy.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

This week you may be feeling stressed when it comes to making decisions. Reflect on your options.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

This week you may be able to connect with others more. Notice how you feel around certain people. Examine your current relationships with others.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

This week you may be very busy and be facing some issues. All will be well. Take your time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

This week you may be feeling a sense of balance in your life. Take time to work on yourself. Life is beautiful.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

You may be experiencing difficult times and called to face your challenges head on. You’ve got this, all will be well.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20)

You are on the edge of new discoveries and transformations that may bring you joy. Be present in the moment and reflect.