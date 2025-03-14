In the Stars

By Grant Terwilliger

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

This week you may be feeling more balanced and aligned with your goals. Appreciate the wonder of life.

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

This week you may be feeling resistance. Embrace it, it’s a sign that you need to make a change. More doors will open to you.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

You may be feeling present in the moment. Make sure to take time to do things that matter the most to you. Experiencing life is more important.

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

This week you may be feeling a sense of peace and enlightment. Be creative and enjoy the atmosphere.

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

This week you may be feeling a sense of balance in your life. You may feel a sense of catharsts and peace. All is well.

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

You may be overthinking or worrying his week. Take a moment to breathe and realize that it’s all in your head.

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

You may be asking yourself a lot of questions this week. You will figure things our in proper time. Questions help you learn about yourself.

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

This week the universe is helping you out. Pay attention to the world around you, fate will guide the way.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

This week you may be feeling socially drained. Set some social boundaries and make sure that you are giving yourself time to rest.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Life is not a straight path but a crooked trail. The universe is giving you movement towards your destiny.

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

This week you may have a difficult time. Try your best to stay positive. All things must pass.

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

You may be feeling blessed this week, look at all of the beauty and wonder around you.