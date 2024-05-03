In the stars 10 – Spring 2024

By Cinara Marquis

Aries (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19) The Ace of Wands card signifies optimism. This is the perfect time to pursue your dreams. You have always had great potential, so take initiative and make progress in your ambitions.

Taurus (Apr. 20 – May 20) The Ten of Pentacles card entails success. Achievement and stability will manifest this week. Wise investments and strong community ties bring you lasting prosperity — if not of money, than of fulfillment.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) The reversed Nine of Wands card refers to struggle. You may be fighting an arduous battle, but do not do it alone. Let your guard down and let yourself be vulnerable.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) The Empress card represents fruitfulness. Your creativity is flourishing this week — be certain to utilize it to empower yourself and others.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22) The Moon card signifies intuition. Trust your instincts and be especially mindful of deception this week. You are equipped now to face your fears, so let yourself face them if necessary.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) The reversed Hierophant card refers to unfaithfulness. Challenge beliefs and question everything this week. Be honest with yourself and adamant in your own values. You can create your own tradition.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) The King of Cups card is about balance. Your hard work has brought you intimate knowledge about yourself and your emotions. Align yourself to what you are doing today, step up and speak up for those who may not have the means to.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) The Judgement card depicts destiny. Now may be the appropriate time to take decisive action in your life. Listen to your instincts and be sincere. Without it what you have learned will have been learned in vain.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) The World card entails fulfillment. Keep doing what you are doing. Your motivations are powerful so tune into what you value most and take the necessary steps forward to success.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) The Magician card refers to strong will. This card encourages you to take time to be clear about what you want to manifest in your life. Use your resources and wisdom to do this, there is a lot of potential to capture.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) The Six of Wands card refers to recognition. This week your hard work is paying off, embrace the spotlight and don’t be afraid to share your achievements with enthusiasm —- you deserve it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20) The reversed Eight of Pentacles card signifies perfectionism. It may be rough this week, all work and no play, but keep at it. This card encourages you to continue your hard work as it will lead to success.