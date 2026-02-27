Horoscopes

By Gryphon Akridge-Phillips

Aries: Spend your time wisely, there may be personal and financial gain after a hard struggle. Taurus: There may be a new job, experience or creative ability awakening.

Gemini: This may be a time of misfortune and loss, however it is the time to stand up for yourself in a possible dispute.

Cancer: There are opportunities coming to learn new skills.

Leo: A gathering may put you in touch with people from the past, good memories carve the path for a better future.

Virgo: There will be an opportunity to move away from what is an unproductive emotional situation.

Libra: Bringing forth willpower will allow you to undergo positive change.

Scorpio: Good news is coming about a journey, move or job change. There are powerful forces affecting the events in your life.

Sagittarius: You may be awaiting results from something you have started. Focus your energy to fulfill your desires.

Capricorn: There is an important message coming in the form of a dream or unexpected event. Courage and determination are needed here.

Aquarius: A tangle of events is straightening out however the outcome may not be to your liking.

Pisces: Joy and love are abundant, use talents to bring happiness to others.





